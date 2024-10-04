Micah Parsons won't suit up for the Dallas Cowboys when the team visits the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The star pass rusher has plenty of respect for the Steelers' new quarterback, however, arguing this week on his "The Edge" podcast that Justin Fields is proving the Chicago Bears made a mistake by replacing him this offseason.

"I think Justin [has] won the team over," Parsons said of Fields' emergence in Pittsburgh. "Justin is really, really good. ... I'm glad that the Steelers and Mike Tomlin [have] been able to get his confidence back, because the Bears probably stripped him of it. They kinda said, 'We don't need you anymore. You're less valuable.' They kinda just shipped him off. I thought the Bears should've kept him. And I thought Justin was a legit talent, and now he's somewhere else flourishing."

The Bears, of course, didn't just "kinda" ship Fields out of town. They did ship him out of town, settling for a conditional late-round draft pick to unload the former first-rounder, then select new quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams, meanwhile, has struggled to parlay a promising preseason into a consistent debut, with five turnovers in four games to start his rookie year.

Fields wasn't even slated to open the 2024 season as the Steelers' starter, but veteran Russell Wilson has yet to take a regular-season snap due to a summer calf injury that he aggravated in the preseason. The former Bears starter has gone 3-1 while completing a career-high 70.6% of his throws.