The battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft did not disappoint. Right after Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams led what appeared to be a 10-play, 62-yard game-winning drive with 25 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 52-yard game-winning Hail Mary to Noah Brown with triple zeros on the clock.

If you're a Bears fan, this is a devastating loss. Washington had to go 76 yards in 25 seconds with one timeout, and somehow pulled it off on the final play. Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson sure felt like the game was over. He was so confident that he was on the field interacting with/taunting Commanders fans before the final play.

When Daniels snapped the ball, Stevenson even had his back turned to the line of scrimmage -- not even worried! Then, the unimaginable happened. Washington's miracle led to Stevenson posting an apology later on Sunday night.

"To Chicago and teammates my apologies for lack of awareness and focus .... The game ain't over until zeros hit the clock. Can't take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen. #Beardown," Stevenson posted on social media Sunday night.

On the final play, it even looks like Stevenson got a hand on the tipped ball that fell right into the hands of Brown for an 18-15 victory! The game isn't over until it's over. Stevenson learned that the hard way.

Daniels' 52-yard Hail Mary was the longest game-winning touchdown since the "Miami Miracle" in 2018. It wasn't the only crazy play that took place in Week 8. In fact, this is the fourth week since 2000 that included five game-winning scores in the final minute of regulation. The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers hit game-winning field goals, and the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns scored game-winning touchdowns as well. But nothing compares to what Daniels and the Commanders pulled off.