Bears vs. Commanders: Live updates, inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch

Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels went first and second overall, respectively, in the 2024 NFL Draft. And both young quarterbacks are already on their way to justifying said investments. The Chicago Bears are 4-2, very much alive in a loaded NFC North, thanks in large part to Williams' recent breakout as a downfield playmaker. And the Washington Commanders are one of the league's most surprising -- and dangerous -- contenders thanks to Daniels' dual-threat dynamism as an Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite.

Now, the two signal-callers are set to go head to head ... unless Washington keeps Daniels on the sidelines to protect the rookie from himself. The star LSU product suffered a rib injury in the Commanders' Week 7 rout of the Carolina Panthers, and while he told reporters Friday he wants to suit up against the Bears, team doctors may say otherwise. Either way, this matchup figures to have implications on the NFC playoff race, with Williams looking to keep Windy City in the mix.

Be sure to check back here for live updates and analysis once the game begins.

Where to watch Bears at Commanders