Just as the wins have been piling up for the playoff-bound Detroit Lions, so to have devastating injuries. A 48-42 shootout loss to the Buffalo Bills a week ago snapped the Lions' 11-game winning streak, but perhaps worse are the injury losses of running back David Montgomery (knee), defensive tackle Alim McNeill (torn ACL) and cornerback Carlton Davis (broken jaw), all of which could present major issues in the Lions' attempt to maintain the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Still, the Lions' 12-2 record is nothing to feel sorry about, and they have already taken advantage of an extremely disappointing Chicago Bears team. The last time the Bears and the Lions played each other was on Thanksgiving, when coach Matt Eberflus inexplicably did not call a timeout after quarterback Caleb Williams took a sack with less than a minute to go and with the Bears in field goal range. A longer operation than necessary in setting up the next play led to time running out and the Lions winning 23-20, and it cost Eberflus his job.

Now, the Lions face interim coach Thomas Brown and a 4-10 Bears team that is languishing at the bottom of the NFC North standings having lost their last eight games. But this matchup comes on the hallowed ground of Soldier Field, where the pride of the Bears will be tested as they try to play spoiler and give their fans a win at home for the first time since Week 5.

When: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago

TV: FOX

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Bears vs. Lions spread, odds

Detroit is a 6.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 48 points.

Bears vs. Lions recent series history

Chicago and Detroit and may have split the last 10 meetings, however, the Lions have won four of the last five including that Thanksgiving disaster for the Bears and (now former) coach Matt Eberflus.