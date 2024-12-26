Caleb Williams will play in his first Thursday Night Football game when the Chicago Bears host the Seattle Seahawks. The Bears have lost nine straight, but they will still be the envy of anyone betting NFL props with the likes of D'Andre Swift, D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen complementing Williams. Moore and Allen both share the player prop of 5.5 receptions at FanDuel, with Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba also having the same receptions over/under. With 13 targets in back-to-back games, does Allen have the best chance of going Over among these wideouts?

Expected game flow should be taken into account when making Seahawks vs. Bears props, and Chicago losing nine straight has meant plenty of passing opportunities in games. If you expect the Bears' woes to continue, then should you also expect Allen, and others, to continue to see targets and come through for your Bears vs. Seahawks player props? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Bears vs. Seahawks NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. SportsLine's AI PickBot has nailed 2,131 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anybody who followed those picks at their best sports betting app and betting sites was way up.

For Seahawks vs. Bears NFL betting on Thursday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Bears vs. Seahawks prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Seattle vs. Chicago here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Seahawks vs. Bears

After analyzing Bears vs. Seahawks props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf goes over 61.5 receiving yards (-121 on Caesars). Metcalf is averaging over that bar with 69 receiving yards per game, and when you take into account how porous Chicago's pass defense is, the wideout is forecasted to go way over. No team allows more yards per catch (12.4) than the Bears, who also rank second-worst in yards per play given up (5.9) and third-worst in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.9).

Metcalf has his own merits to hit the Over, as he's had at least 66 receiving yards in five of his six road games this season. He's averaging 86.2 receiving yards on the road in 2024, and Seattle will lean on him with an unproductive run game. Starting running back Kenneth Walker III left Sunday's game early with an ankle injury, and the Seahawks rank 30th in rushing offense. Thus, Metcalf should be targeted early and often, which is why AI PickBot has the wideout finishing with 77.6 yards on average in a 4-star pick. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Chicago vs. Seattle

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 11 other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Seahawks vs. Bears prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which Bears vs. Seahawks prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Seahawks vs. Bears props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 2,131 top-rated picks since the start of last season.