Joe Burrow didn't display much emotion when the Cincinnati Bengals failed on their two-point conversion attempt in the final minute of Thursday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

After Burrow threw a touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase with 38 seconds to play to cut Baltimore's lead to 35-34, the Bengals kept the offense on the field for a go-ahead two-point try. Burrow's pass to Tanner Hudson fell incomplete and allowed Baltimore to hang on, albeit with some controversy.

Replays showed that two potential penalties could have been called on Baltimore. Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki was held along the goal line as he tried to run his route. And after Burrow threw the pass to Hudson, he was hit in the face mask by defensive tackle Travis Jones in a manner that typically draws a penalty. That flag wasn't thrown either.

Burrow had every right to be frustrated, but he told reporters after the game that he doesn't expect to get those calls.

"I just sailed it a little bit," Burrow said of his throw on the failed two-point attempt, via the Bengals. "We knew what situation we were in. You're not getting those calls in that situation for the most part."

Burrow has a history of not getting those flags in the past, which was part of the reason he reacted the way he did.

"I feel like I've never really gotten those calls, so I don't really expect that," Burrow said. "I feel like there were a couple that were close, but I don't really expect those."

All Burrow could think about was the opportunity the Bengals missed. Cincinnati fell to 4-6 on the season, four games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the loss column for the division lead and three games behind the Ravens -- who swept Cincinnati.

The Bengals can forget about winning the AFC North, but they still have a shot at a postseason berth. The 4-6 start is still frustrating, given the seasons Burrow and Chase are having.

"This one has been frustrating," Burrow said. "You look at how we're playing and you look at Trey Hendrickson and how he's playing. Yeah, it's a tough pill to swallow. We've had our opportunities. It's tough when you feel like you're playing well enough to win and you're not. There's always more to do."