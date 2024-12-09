The Dallas Cowboys (5-7) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) will clash in a primetime contest on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 14 NFL schedule. The Cowboys have newfound hope, winning two straight games. Last week on Thanksgiving Day, Dallas beat the New York Giants, 27-20. The Bengals, however, are on a three-game losing streak. In Week 13, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated Cincinnati, 44-38. The Cowboys will once again be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out for the season with a hamstring injury.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Dallas is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Cowboys odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. The Bengals are -246 money-line favorites, while the Cowboys are +201 underdogs.

Now, the model has simulated Bengals vs. Cowboys 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and NFL betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Bengals vs. Cowboys:

Bengals vs. Cowboys spread: Cincinnati -5.5

Bengals vs. Cowboys over/under: 49.5 points

Bengals vs. Cowboys money line: Cincinnati -246, Dallas +201

CIN: Bengals are 6-6 against the spread this season

DAL: Cowboys are 4-8 against the spread this season

The Cowboys offense has been surprisingly effective with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center, scoring 61 combined points in wins over the Commanders and Giants. Rush finished with 247 passing yards and two touchdowns against Washington before tallying 195 passing yards and a touchdown against New York on Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys had not scored 27 points in a game since Week 1, so Rush's performances have been welcomed by the Dallas coaching staff. He is facing a Cincinnati defense that is No. 31 in the NFL in EPA per play since Week 8, making this a favorable matchup for the Cowboys offense.

The Cowboys had not scored 27 points in a game since Week 1, so Rush's performances have been welcomed by the Dallas coaching staff. He is facing a Cincinnati defense that is No. 31 in the NFL in EPA per play since Week 8, making this a favorable matchup for the Cowboys offense. Meanwhile, the Bengals have lost four games this season while scoring 30-plus points, as quarterback Joe Burrow is putting together an excellent campaign.

His top wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, leads the NFL 1,142 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, so most of Cincinnati's losses have been caused by its defense. The Bengals have gone Over in nine of their 12 games this season.

