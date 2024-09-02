Road teams went a staggering 10-6 straight-up in the opening week last season, causing many fans making Week 1 NFL knockout pool picks to fail to reach Week 2. While just a pair of road teams are favored for this year's Week 1 NFL schedule, there are still road dogs you could target for Week 1 NFL survivor pool picks. The Steelers will visit the Falcons, with both teams having new veterans under center, while the Cowboys visit the Browns, with Dallas having matchup history in its favor. The Cowboys are 4-1 over their last five versus the Browns, and Dallas has won three straight games in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have suffered just two defeats over their last eight season-openers. Some NFL trends are certainly worth considering when making Week 1 NFL eliminator pool picks, but others may not be relevant. Before finalizing any Week 1 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 1 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Miami Dolphins, even though they're coming off an 11-6 season and are favored over a Jaguars team that went 9-8 and missed the playoffs. Many forget that the Jaguars started 8-3 last season before an injury to Trevor Lawrence derailed the season. He's now healthy, and Jacksonville has upgraded his weapons by adding receivers Brian Thomas and Gabe Davis. With tight end Evan Engram coming off a Pro Bowl season and running back Travis Etienne piling up nearly 1,500 scrimmage yards, the Jags have a complete offense to face a depleted defense.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb will start the year on the PUP list, while Jaelen Phillips is coming off a torn Achilles. Add in that defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, who had 9.0 sacks a year ago, took his talents to Las Vegas, and Miami may struggle to generate a pass rush. Lawrence has only been sacked on 5.1% of his career drop-backs, the fifth-lowest percentage amongst all active quarterbacks. The Jags could have little difficulty in moving the ball, which keeps Miami's explosive offense on the sideline, and that has the model steering clear of the Dolphins with Week 1 NFL survivor picks. See which team to pick instead here.

