The Kansas City Chiefs haven't lost a game all season. In fact, they haven't lost since Christmas 2023. Despite their dominance in the last 15 games, they are underdogs heading into Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are two-point favorites for the AFC showdown between the top two teams in the conference. While the betting odds are on Buffalo's side, history is on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' side. The three-time Super Bowl champion has been an underdog 14 previous times as a starter and is 11-3 in those games.

The Chiefs were also underdogs in Week 7 in their Super Bowl rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, who were 1.5-point favorites. They won that game 28-18 on the road and now face another road trip where they are not favored.

Mahomes has a .798 winning percentage as a favorite in his career and a .786 winning percentage as an underdog. The Chiefs were favored in every regular-season game in 2023, but were underdogs in three playoff games -- Bills, Ravens and 49ers. As we saw, that didn't matter and the Chiefs marched their way to a second consecutive Super Bowl win.

This is the most challenging game for the Chiefs for the remainder of the season (we'll see about their road game in Pittsburgh on Christmas), so it likely will be the last time the Chiefs won't be favored in the regular season.

Kansas City currently sits at 9-0, while Buffalo is 8-2. Buffalo has defeated K.C. in their last three regular-season meetings.

The Chiefs and Bills will face off in Buffalo Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS as the standalone national game.

THE NFL TODAY will be live from Buffalo on Sunday. Fans can join the crew in Lot 6 at Highmark Stadium starting at noon ET on Nov. 17.