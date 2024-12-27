Josh Allen has confirmed reports that he played with a broken left hand for the majority of the 2024 season. Allen, who is in the midst of a possible MVP campaign, sustained the injury in Week 1. He appeared on the Bills' injury report with a non-throwing hand injury the following 10 weeks but did not miss a practice or a game.

Allen, who was back on the injury report this week with elbow and shoulder injuries, confirmed the report about his hand prior to Buffalo's Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets.

"It's the left one, so it don't really matter that much," Allen said.

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 63.8 YDs 3549 TD 26 INT 6 YD/Att 7.78 View Profile

Allen was successfully able to navigate through his broken hand injury. In fact, Allen played some of the best ball of his career during that period while soaring to the front of MVP conversations. That stretch culminated in Week 11 with the Bills handing the Chiefs their only loss of the 2024 season so far. Allen punctuated Buffalo's 30-21 win with a game-clinching 26-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes left.

When asked about his current injuries, Allen said he needs to "be smarter and make sure that we're rolling here." Buffalo has already locked up the AFC East division title for a fifth straight year, but it will be playing on Super Wild Card Weekend after Kansas City locked up the No. 1 seed after defeating the Steelers on Christmas Day.

Allen, 28, is currently edging out Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as the favorite to win league MVP. This year, Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history with multiple seasons of at least 25 touchdown passes and 10 touchdown runs in one season. He's one touchdown run away from tying Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas' career franchise record.