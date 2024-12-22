Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is an MVP favorite and has been playing some of the best football of his career this year and he's done it all while dealing with injury. According to NFL Media, Allen has played through a fractured left hand, his non-throwing hand.

The former first round pick broke his hand while diving over the Cardinals defense in Buffalo's Week 1 win over Arizona. After the game, he said he was "fine."

He faced a short week ahead of the second game of the season and he was cleared to practice and was able to play against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

Allen was on the injury report until after the team's Week 12 bye with a hand injury, but the severity of the injury remained unknown until now. It has impacted some areas of his play, as he is taking snaps under center only 15.4 percent of the time, which marks the third lowest rate of his career.

The 28-year-old has 91 rushing attempts, 484 rushing yards, 5.3 yards per attempt, 11 rushing touchdowns and a 63.7 rushing success rate. He is also averaging 34.6 yards rushing per game. So far this season, Allen has 25 touchdowns, with 3,395 yards and five interceptions.

The Bills had some major changes this offseason, losing many players including offensive star Stefon Diggs. Allen has proven not only can he win without his former WR1, but he can dominate. Allen spreading the ball around more has proved to be a reciepe for success for the Super Bowl hopefuls.

Buffalo now stands at 11-3 as they prepare to face the 3-11 New England Patriots in what is expected to be a lopsided divisional matchup.