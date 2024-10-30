Von Miller is back. The Buffalo Bills veteran pass rusher is set to return in Week 9 after missing the last four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Miller will practice this week, according to NFL Network, and is expected to play vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Miller's suspension was handed down following allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in November 2023. Miller turned himself in for a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman. He was booked before being released on $5,000 bond. Miller said the allegations were "100% false" and that the case was closed. While no charges were filed, the NFL, of course, investigated the matter.

Von Miller OLB

Miller started off the 2024 season hot, recording a sack in each of his first three games despite playing less than 50% of the snaps in each contest. He also recorded five combined tackles and four quarterback hits.

"It'll be good to have Von back," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday, via SI.com. "He's been out for four weeks. Never sure what that brings, right, in terms of staying refined, staying polished, but I'm sure he's been chomping at the bit to get back. It'll be nice to have him back. Again, it's never about one person, right? Especially when you play up front, it's about the sum of the parts, and it's about four guys rushing as one, and that'll be important for us as we move forward as a defense overall."

AJ Epenesa and Greg Rousseau have spearheaded the Bills' pass rush this season, with the former having recorded four sacks through eight games, and the latter with 3.5 quarterback takedowns.

While Miller is now 35 years old, he's still someone who can impact a game. If he suits up against Miami this week, expect him to be a situational pass rusher as the Bills look to build on their massive lead in the AFC East.