Bills vs. Buccaneers live updates: Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield square off in key Week 11 game

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 11 matchup of two of the NFL's top quarterbacks

In one of the most fascinating and consequential games of Week 11, the Buffalo Bills play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buffalo is coming off a dispiriting loss to the Miami Dolphins last week. They've now lost three of their last five games since starting the season 4-0, and they've moved even further behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East race. They have a strong schedule coming up as well, following up this game by playing four of their next five on the road, including three against potential AFC playoff teams. So, it's important for them to capture this win and set themselves up for the stretch run.

Tampa Bay is also coming off a loss, having dropped a game to the Patriots last week. The Bucs have lost two of three surrounding their bye week, with the lone win coming against the division rival New Orleans Saints. The Bucs follow this game with a trip to L.A. to face the Rams, so they, like the Bills, need to find a way to win to set themselves up for the strech -- even if they already have a lead in the division thanks to the relative weakness of the NFC South.

Which of these two teams will bounce back and get into the win column? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Bills vs. Buccaneers live

Weather effects

The over/under for this game started at 50.5 and has dropped all the way down to 46. There are going to be some pretty heavy winds, reportedly up to 20 miles per hour. That could affect the passing games, though we'll see how much it does two strong-armed quarterbacks. 

Jared Dubin
November 16, 2025, 5:15 PM
Nov. 16, 2025, 12:15 pm EST
 
Coleman out for disciplinary reasons

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, Keon Coleman's deactivation today is for what was described as "growing pains." Coleman reportedly missed a meeting on Friday.

Jared Dubin
November 16, 2025, 5:00 PM
Nov. 16, 2025, 12:00 pm EST
 
Bills inactives

Keon Coleman is a surprise inactive today, while Dalton Kincaid is also out. 

Jared Dubin
November 16, 2025, 4:45 PM
Nov. 16, 2025, 11:45 am EST
 
Buccaneers inactives

As expected, Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin remain out for Tampa. 

Jared Dubin
November 16, 2025, 4:44 PM
Nov. 16, 2025, 11:44 am EST
