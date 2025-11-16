In one of the most fascinating and consequential games of Week 11, the Buffalo Bills play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buffalo is coming off a dispiriting loss to the Miami Dolphins last week. They've now lost three of their last five games since starting the season 4-0, and they've moved even further behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East race. They have a strong schedule coming up as well, following up this game by playing four of their next five on the road, including three against potential AFC playoff teams. So, it's important for them to capture this win and set themselves up for the stretch run.

Tampa Bay is also coming off a loss, having dropped a game to the Patriots last week. The Bucs have lost two of three surrounding their bye week, with the lone win coming against the division rival New Orleans Saints. The Bucs follow this game with a trip to L.A. to face the Rams, so they, like the Bills, need to find a way to win to set themselves up for the strech -- even if they already have a lead in the division thanks to the relative weakness of the NFC South.

Which of these two teams will bounce back and get into the win column? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Bills vs. Buccaneers live