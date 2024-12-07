The Buffalo Bills aim to stay hot and win their eighth straight game when they travel across the country to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Buffalo is 10-2 overall and 4-2 on the road this season. The Bills clinched their fifth consecutive AFC East title with their 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. The Rams are 6-6 overall and 3-3 in home games this season. Los Angeles is coming off a 21-14 win over the New Orleans Saints, and need a win to keep pace in the NFC playoff race. Buffalo is 8-4, while the Rams are 5-7 against the spread in 2024.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Bills odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Bills vs. Rams picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 24-10 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 204-138 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 58-31 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bills vs. Rams and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 14 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Rams spread: Bills -3.5

Bills vs. Rams over/under: 49.5 points

Bills vs. Rams money line: Bills -188, Rams +156

Bills vs. Rams picks: See picks at SportsLine

Bills vs. Rams streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bills can cover

The Bills are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Buffalo has won seven straight games, and is the only team in the league to beat the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs this season. Motivation will be high for the Bills, who will be looking to notch a win on Sunday to keep the pressure on Kansas City in the race for the top seed in the AFC Playoffs.

Quarterback Josh Allen is the front-runner to win the NFL MVP award this season. Despite losing his top target (Stefon Diggs) during the offseason, Allen has managed to improve his efficiency as a passer, while also contributing as a runner. He enters Week 14 with 2,691 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He's also added 334 rushing yards and six scores. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams have turned what many projected to be a rebuilding year into one where they have a legitimate chance to win the NFC West and make a playoff run. At 6-6, Los Angeles is one game behind the Seattle Seahawks and two games behind the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card race. A win on Sunday would be greatly beneficial for the Rams' playoff chances going forward.

Offensively, the Rams remain one of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (2,983 yards, 17 touchdowns, seven interceptions) continues to play at a high level. When healthy, Cooper Kupp (58 catches, 565 yards, five touchdowns) and Puka Nacua (42 catches, 546 yards, two touchdowns) form arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL, and running back Kyren Williams (1,071 total yards, 12 total touchdowns) is having a Pro Bowl caliber season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Rams vs. Bills picks

The model has simulated Los Angeles vs. Buffalo 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can only see the model's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Rams vs. Bills on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Buffalo vs. Los Angeles spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 204-138 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.