The Baltimore Ravens (1-2) will host the Buffalo Bills (3-0) on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. The Bills have steamrolled through the first three weeks of the season, scoring 30-plus in every game thus far. The Ravens have notched at least 20 points in every game this season, but finally secured a win in Week 3. In 2023, Buffalo went 11-6 and won the AFC East a season ago, while Baltimore logged a 13-4 record and secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Kickoff from MT&T Stadium in Baltimore is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Ravens odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in any Ravens vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up!

Now, the model has simulated Bills vs. Ravens 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Ravens vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -2.5

Bills vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Bills vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -139, Buffalo +118

BUF: Bills have hit the 2Q game total Over in 14 of their last 20 games

BAL: Ravens have hit the 2H money line in 10 of their last 13 games

Bills vs. Ravens picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bills can cover

Running back James Cook has been stellar to begin the 2024 season. Cook is a shifty and quick ball-carrier in open space. The Georgia product also slips out of the backfield as a smooth pass-catcher. In three games, the 24-year-old has 188 yards, three rushing scores, and 97 receiving yards. In his previous outing, Cook had 39 rushing yards, 48 receiving yards, and one score.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid is another athletic and versatile playmaker. Kincaid can beat linebackers to his speed and box out safeties with his size. The Utah product owns soft hands and is improving, increasing his receiving yards weekly. In 2024, Kincaid has eight grabs for 85 yards. In the win over the Jaguars, he totaled five catches for 41 yards and one touchdown. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens' offense is stacked, and that was on full display in the win over the Cowboys in Week 3. Baltimore finished with 456 total yards of offense, 274 rushing yards and 7.6 yards per play. Running back Derrick Henry is a bruising force when he carries the ball, wearing out opposing defenses. In Week 3, Henry racked up 25 carries for 151 yards, and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP and is able to dominate in multiple ways. His running ability makes him a nightmare to defend. In his last outing, Jackson went 12-of-15 passing for 182 yards and one passing touchdown. In addition, the Louisville product compiled 14 carries for 87 rushing yards and another touchdown. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bills vs. Ravens picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 52 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. Head to SportsLine to see its NFL picks.

So who wins Ravens vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Bills spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.