Two AFC contenders face off under the lights in Baltimore this week, as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens host the undefeated Buffalo Bills. The Bills are on a short week after destroying the Jacksonville Jaguars Monday night, 47-10. As for the Ravens, Jackson and Derrick Henry carried Baltimore to a 28-25 victory over Dallas Cowboys. Things did get tight late, as Dak Prescott's offense scored 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull within three. Holding double-digit leads is something that has been challenging for the Ravens.

The last time Josh Allen and Jackson faced off was actually in Week 4 back in 2022. The Ravens blew a 10-point second-half lead, as Buffalo scored 13 unanswered points -- including a game-winning 21-yard field goal -- to win 23-20.

This will be a litmus test for both squads, as well as a potential preview of this year's AFC Championship game. It's the top scoring offense vs. the top total offense. Let's break down what promises to be an entertaining matchup, but first, here's how you can watch Sunday night's game.

Where to watch



Date: Sunday, Sep. 29 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Ravens -2.5 O/U 46.5

Trends

Ravens are 6-1 against the spread all-time at home vs. the Bills



The Under has hit in seven of the last eight prime-time games that feature Buffalo on the road

The Ravens are 14-7 ATS in prime-time games started by Jackson

When the Bills have the ball

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 75.0 YDs 634 TD 7 INT 0 YD/Att 8.81 View Profile

Some believed Allen was poised to take a step backwards without Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Turns out, he's just fine. He's completed 75% of his passes for 634 yards, 7 touchdowns and 0 interceptions so far. Allen now has the most passing touchdowns without an interception through three games in Bills franchise history, and he put together back-to-back starts without a turnover for the first time since 2020.

Even though we don't exactly know who the new "WR1" is, Allen's 133.7 passer rating leads the league. It doesn't matter if he's throwing the ball to Keon Coleman or Khalil Shakir, Allen is a dangerous playmaker. He's putting together long drives, taking care of the football and still making plays with his legs. That's why Allen is the MVP favorite right now. With a victory versus the Ravens, he can tie the longest win streak by a quarterback in franchise history. The record is nine straight, set by Jack Kemp in 1964. The Ravens statistically have the worst pass defense in the NFL through three weeks, allowing 291.7 passing yards per game, so Allen will have his opportunities.

While the Ravens are susceptible through the air, they do currently have the No. 1 rush defense in the NFL with 50 yards allowed per game. Still, Allen's No. 1 weapon may be running back James Cook. His 285 yards from scrimmage are tied for No. 14 in the NFL, and his 4 total touchdowns are tied for fourth. He has become one of these dual-threat backs that you have to account for, and ranks second on the Bills in receiving yards with 97.

When the Ravens have the ball

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 65.6 YDs 702 TD 3 INT 1 YD/Att 7.8 View Profile

Death, taxes and the Ravens being good at running the football. Baltimore has out-rushed teams by 460 yards this season and out-rushed the Cowboys, 274-51, last week! In that win, Henry recorded his 12th game with 150 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, which is tied for second all-time.

Jackson has 254 rushing yards this season, which are the most by any quarterback in the first three games of a season in NFL history. He ranks eighth among all players in rushing entering Week 4. While Henry got off to a slow start with his new team, he's clearly beginning to find his groove. This new version of "thunder and lightning" are the first duo to record 250 rushing yards while averaging five yards per rush through three games since 1960. The last duo to do so was Jim Brown and Bobby Mitchell for the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills did blow out the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, but running back De'Von Achane had himself a day with 96 rushing yards while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. The Bills have to contain Jackson and Henry if they want to win Sunday night.

Another thing to keep an eye on for the Ravens is their inconsistency on offense. Building a lead on the Bills will of course be a challenge, but it's worth mentioning that Baltimore has 11 losses with a touchdown lead in the fourth quarter since 2020. That's the most by any team in a five-year span since at least 1991. The Ravens nearly blew a 22-point fourth-quarter lead just last week.

Prediction

The Bills at plus money will be enticing for anyone. After all, Buffalo has looked like the best team in the NFL through three weeks. With that being said, the Bills needed a double-digit comeback to defeat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, destroyed the Dolphins -- who still haven't led a game with time on the clock this season -- in Week 2, and then took care of business against the Jaguars -- who look like the worst team in the NFL -- on "Monday Night Football."

Give me the Ravens at home in prime time, as they are easily the toughest test the Bills have faced this season. Justin Tucker is 0-for-2 on 50-yard field goals this season, but my prediction is he hits a 50-yarder in the fourth quarter to win.

Projected score: Ravens (-2.5) 24-21 over Bills

