Two months after receiving the dreaded franchise tag, New York Jets running back Breece Hall has agreed to a three-year deal worth $45.75 million, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.

Hall, who turns 25 later this month, is now the NFL's third-highest-paid running back in average annual salary. Only Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million) and Christian McCaffrey ($19 million) make more than Hall, who is now set to earn an average of $15.25 million per season.

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 243 Yds 1065 TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

While the Jets have struggled throughout his time in the Big Apple, Hall has still proven to be a productive player. The former second-round pick has averaged 978 rushing yards over the past three seasons. In 2025, Hall ran for a career-high 1,065 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

In addition to his rushing prowess, Hall has also proven to be a valuable asset in the passing game. He has averaged 56 receptions per year over the past three seasons. In 2023, his second season with the Jets, Hall set career highs with 76 receptions for 591 yards and four touchdowns despite starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Hall's new contract will undoubtedly have ripple effects on upcoming deals for other notable running backs, specifically Atlanta's Bijan Robinson and Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs, who both have two years remaining on their rookie contracts. Robinson, in particular, appears in line for a massive payday after breaking the Falcons' single-season record for total yards during the 2025 campaign.