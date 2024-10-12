Denver Broncos passing game specialist Zack Grossi is beginning cancer treatment after doctors discovered a tumor in his chest cavity. In a message shared with the Broncos' official website, Grossi said he had been diagnosed with a yolk sac tumor after undergoing medical tests. He realized something was going on because he "felt a little bit off" and had trouble breathing.

Grossi said the diagnosis is scary, but that this is "highly treatable." He began chemotherapy recently, and will have surgery to remove the remaining tumor in the coming months.

"For years, I've been a coach with the Broncos for the Fight Like A Bronco Game. The organization does a great job honoring those impacted by cancer. Now, it's even more personal for me and I am blessed to have an incredible team behind me. For anybody that has recently received a diagnosis or is currently fighting cancer, I want you to find your team, too. And I want you to know you're not fighting this alone. It's about never giving up. That's what Fight Like A Bronco is all about. It's also incredibly important to me to encourage Broncos Country to prioritize early screenings. If you feel something, trust it. Remember: Not all cancers show up in your bloodwork. Make sure you're utilizing the physicals, bloodwork, scans and screenings that are available to you. And as I undergo treatment, I have only one goal in mind: to kick this tumor's you-know-what and get back to leading my family, helping to raise our daughter and continuing my career."

Broncos head coach Sean Payton also voiced his support for the 35-year-old assistant, saying everyone will be with him as he navigates this challenge.

"Our unwavering support is with Zack and his family as he takes some time away to focus on his health," Payton said. "Knowing what Zack is all about and talking with him since his diagnosis, I have no doubt he will Fight Like A Bronco. We'll be with him every step of the way and can't wait to welcome him back to our staff."

Grossi is in his third season with the Broncos, but 2024 is his first year as a passing game specialist. He previously spent time at Southern University and A&M College, Hampton University, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (as an offensive quality control coach and scout) and his alma mater Concord University (as a grad assistant).