AFC West rivals collide as Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos (3-2) host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) in an NFL Week 6 battle on CBS. The Broncos have found their stride after a slow start to the season, most recently defeating the Raiders 34-18 to move above .500. Meanwhile, the Chargers are coming out of their bye week and in search of consistency after dropping their last two games before the break.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Chargers are 3-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Chargers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 35.5.

How to watch Chargers vs. Broncos

Broncos vs. Chargers date: Sunday, Oct. 13

Broncos vs. Chargers time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Chargers TV channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Chargers streaming: Paramount+

Week 6 NFL picks for Chargers vs. Broncos

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Chargers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 191-131 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 45-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Broncos vs. Chargers, the model is backing Denver to cover the spread. Nix is looking more comfortable in the pocket while Javonte Williams and Courtland Sutton have helped him pick up the offense. The Chargers have the fifth-ranked defense in the league, but Denver should have enough tools to cover at home for a second straight week.

The Chargers have had extra rest because of the bye week, but there are still questions about how healthy Herbert will be after playing through different injuries to start the season. Jim Harbaugh will likely lean heavily on J.K. Dobbins to get the ball downfield. The Chargers also haven't won a game at Mile High since 2018, which could contribute to the Broncos covering as underdogs in well over 50% of simulations.

