Longtime AFC West rivals are set to square off when the Denver Broncos (2-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is 0-1 at home, while Las Vegas is 1-1 on the road. The Broncos are coming off a 10-9 win over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in Week 4. The Broncos have been one of the top defensive teams in the NFL this season, ranking second in total yards allowed (256.5) and third in points allowed per game (13.8). The Raiders are coming off a 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns. Davante Adams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Las Vegas.

Kickoff in Denver is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Broncos are favored by 3 points in the latest Broncos vs. Raiders odds, and the over/under is 36 points.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under:

Broncos vs. Raiders spread: Broncos -3

Broncos vs. Raiders over/under: 36 points

Broncos vs. Raiders money line: Broncos -153, Raiders +129

Broncos vs. Raiders picks:

Why the Broncos can cover

After suffering through two ugly losses to open the season, the Broncos won two straight road games over upper echelon NFL teams. In Week 3, Denver beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-7, and in Week 4 the Broncos beat the New York Jets 10-9. The Broncos are also 3-1 against the spread this season.

The main reason for the Broncos recent turnaround has been the play of their defense. Led by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the Denver defense ranks near the top of the NFL in most major statistics. They enter Week 5 ranked second in total yards allowed per game (256.5), and third in passing yards allowed per game (146.0) and points allowed per game (13.8).

Why the Raiders can cover

The Raiders have won eight straight games against the Broncos. The Raiders have been streaky on the defensive side of the ball in 2024, but they do have one of the league's best groups of pass rushers. All-Pro Maxx Crosby (3.0 sacks) is a NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate, though he is questionable with an ankle injury. If he's limited or can't go, his supporting cast including Charles Snowden, Christian Wilkins and Tyree Wilson, is strong.

The Raiders have also been streaky on the offensive side of the ball, but remain a group that is capable of erupting on any given Sunday. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers has the look of a future All-Pro. The first-round pick out of Georgia has 20 catches for 216 yards through four games.

How to make Raiders vs. Broncos picks

The model has simulated Broncos vs. Raiders 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total.

So who wins Broncos vs. Raiders in Week 5, and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Broncos spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.