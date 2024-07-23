Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper skipped mandatory minicamp this spring in search of a pay raise. Now, as the Browns kick off 2024 training camp, the veteran has gotten his wish, with Cleveland reworking Cooper's deal to include $20 million in additional guarantees, as ESPN reported.

Originally due almost $23.8 million in 2024 as part of a five-year extension signed with the Dallas Cowboys back in 2020, Cooper will get a $5 million raise under his renegotiated contract, per ESPN. The Browns are also guaranteeing the entire $20 million base salary owed to Cooper this season, the final year of the deal.

As a result of the agreement, Cooper has reported to camp, where he'll be a full participant, per NFL Media. He's still scheduled to hit free agency in 2025, when his current contract expires.

A five-time Pro Bowler, the 30-year-old wideout has arguably been Cleveland's steadiest offensive weapon since arriving via trade in 2022. He caught a career-high nine touchdowns in his debut Browns season, also eclipsing 1,100 receiving yards, then posted a career-best 1,250 yards in 2023. His production has been especially notable considering the Browns' frenetic rotation of quarterbacks over the last two seasons.

Prior to joining the Browns, Cooper spent the first seven years of his NFL career split between the Cowboys and Oakland Raiders, topping 1,000 yards twice with each franchise.