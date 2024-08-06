Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers appear to be careening toward a resolution -- or, more likely, a split -- after months of failed contract negotiations. Aiyuk may not be the only big-name wide receiver on track to be traded, however, as ESPN reports five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper could also be included in a potential deal with the Cleveland Browns.

"The Browns have been interested [in Aiyuk] for quite a while," Jeff Darlington reported on "Get Up" Tuesday. "Now it's about trade compensation and the actual compensation [for Aiyuk] ... in the form of a new contract. ... The conversations are extremely intense right now. They are ongoing. ... [And] we are hearing that Amari Cooper ... would potentially be involved in the trade with the 49ers, should this wind up going down."

Cooper, who turned 30 this summer, held out of the Browns' mandatory minicamp while seeking a pay raise earlier this offseason, but recently got an additional $20 million in guarantees from Cleveland. That contract restructure seemingly locked the former Dallas Cowboys star into the Browns' lineup through 2024, but it's not hard to see why San Francisco would target him in a potential Aiyuk deal; as perennial title contenders, the 49ers would likely prefer to have not one but two proven starters out wide.

Like Aiyuk, Cooper is coming off a season in which he posted a career-high receiving yards total (1,250), serving as the Browns' No. 1 pass target. He's topped 1,000 yards in four of his last five NFL seasons.

No trade involving either wide receiver appears imminent, for now. NBC Sports Bay Area reported Monday that Aiyuk has received the 49ers' permission to negotiate a long-term contract with other teams, and that San Francisco has agreed to the "framework" of a trade with both Cleveland and the New England Patriots. Yet Aiyuk has also "balked" at multiple contract offers from other clubs in the talks, per ESPN, seeking a lucrative extension ahead of the final year of his rookie contract.