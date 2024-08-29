No NFL team has committed more guaranteed money to a quarterback than the Cleveland Browns. Ahead of the 2024 season, however, the team is moving some of that money around, converting almost $45 million of Deshaun Watson's base salary into a signing bonus, according to ESPN.

Technically speaking, the restructure doesn't affect the Browns' financial commitment to Watson; the former trade acquisition will simply earn $44.79 million from his base salary upfront rather than gradually, throughout the 2024 season. The real impact is to the team's 2024 salary cap, as the restructure creates almost $36 million in additional cap space, per ESPN, giving Cleveland the most available cap space in the NFL.

It's a signal the Browns could be preparing to absorb another lofty salary. Cleveland, remember, has been tied to disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in recent weeks, reportedly even considering a trade of current No. 1 wideout Amari Cooper in an effort to lure Aiyuk to the Dawg Pound.

Long-term, Watson remains tightly tied to the Browns, thanks to the five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract he signed upon arrival via trade back in 2022. Cleveland can't avoid a significant negative impact to its salary cap by releasing Watson until after the 2025 campaign, as Over the Cap notes, and even then, he'd have to be designated a post-June 1 cut.