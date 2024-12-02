The Denver Broncos (7-5) will host the Cleveland Browns (3-8) in an AFC showdown on Monday Night Football. The Broncos have won two consecutive games and enter Week 13 as the final Wild-Card team in the AFC playoff bracket. Last week, Denver defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 29-19. Meanwhile, Cleveland snapped is two-game skid in Week 12 on Thursday Night Football, upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-19.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Denver is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Broncos odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. The Broncos are -282 money-line favorites (risk $282 to win $100), while the Browns are +228 underdogs (risk $100 to win $228).

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 22-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 202-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 56-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Browns vs. Broncos 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and Week 13 betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Broncos vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Broncos spread: Denver -6.5

Browns vs. Broncos over/under: 42 points

Browns vs. Broncos money line: Denver -282, Cleveland +228

DEN: Broncos are 9-3 against the spread this season

CLE: Browns are 4-7 against the spread this season

Why the Broncos can cover

Quarterback Bo Nix has found a groove over the past five weeks under head coach Sean Payton. He's 13th in the NFL in passing yards (2.548) and 11th in passing touchdowns (16). The Oregon product has logged 200-plus passing yards and at least two passing scores in three straight games. Last week against the Raiders, Nix had 273 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Receiver Courtland Sutton is the main weapon in the aerial attack. Sutton ranks 13th in the league in receptions (57) and touchdowns (5) while being tied for ninth in receiving yards (744). The SMU product has surpassed 70 receiving yards in five straight games. On Nov. 3 against the Ravens, he had seven catches for 122 yards and 17.4 yards per reception.

Why the Browns can cover

Defensive end Myles Garrett has a chance to take over a game due to his relentlessness in rushing the passer and generating pressure. Garrett has 28 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss. He's also tied for third in the NFL in sacks (10) and tied for fourth in forced fumbles (3). In the win over the Steelers, Garrett had five tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

On the offensive end, receiver Jerry Jeudy has played better with quarterback Jameis Winston under center. Jeudy has reliable hands and runs crisp routes. In 2024, the Alabama product has logged 45 catches for 645 yards and two touchdowns. He's notched 70-plus receiving yards in four straight games.

How to make Browns vs. Broncos picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 42 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Broncos vs. Browns on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60% of simulations?