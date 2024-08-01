Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Sua Opeta suffered a torn ACL in training camp this week, and now, the Buccaneers have to worry about another notable player potentially suffering a serious injury. According to multiple reports, Bucs pass rusher YaYa Diaby was carted off the practice field with a left leg injury. Coach Todd Bowles informed reporters after practice that it was actually an ankle injury, per NFL Media.

Rick Stroud of TampaBay.com reported that X-rays on Diaby's ankle were "normal," and that he will undergo an MRI later in the day. The Bucs are optimistic Diaby avoided a serious injury.

Diaby was selected by Tampa Bay in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Louisville. In his rookie season, Diaby started in seven of 17 games played and recorded 38 combined tackles, 12 tackles for loss and a team-leading 7.5 sacks.

Diaby is likely slated to start opposite of Joe Tryon-Shoyinka at outside linebacker. Tampa Bay did use its second-round pick on former Alabama pass rusher Chris Braswell, and signed veteran Randy Gregory -- although he has not yet reported for camp.

The Bucs were tied in recording the seventh-most total sacks in 2023 with 48, and tied for having the No. 6 scoring defense with 19.1 points allowed per game.