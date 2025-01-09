As wildfires continue to wreak havoc across the Los Angeles area, the Chargers are pitching in to help the community in its time of need. On Wednesday, team owner Dean Spanos announced the Chargers would be donating $200,000 to relief efforts.

According to CBS News, five fires have killed at least five people and torched around 45 square miles. Roughly 1,300 structures have been burned with 60,000 more in jeopardy of being destroyed.

With many Los Angeles residents fleeing their homes and losing everything to the fires, the Chargers have announced their large donation to relief efforts. In a statement, Spanos said the difficult circumstances have brought out the best in people.

"While we're currently experiencing unprecedented conditions that seemingly cannot get any worse as we deal with multiple fires across our region, we're also witnessing our community at its very best. The bravery, selflessness, courage, sacrifice and compassion on display over the past 24 hours by first responders, good Samaritans, friends, family and neighbors alike has been remarkable. Our hearts are with everyone who has been displaced by these fires, the firemen and police officers and frontline workers who are risking their lives to keep us safe and those among us who have stepped up to assist one another in this incredible time of need."

Ahead of their playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, the Chargers will be hosting "Charge Up to Playoffs" events in various locations. Those will also serve as supply drives for those in need.

The team has requested that fans bring bottled water, blankets, new or lightly used clothes, first aid kits, hygiene products, baby products and more. The full list can be found here.

While the Chargers are on the road this weekend, the Los Angeles Rams are slated to play a home game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. As of now, that game will be played as scheduled, but the NFL has announced that it will move the game to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona if necessary.