If you're an Arizona Cardinals fan, or Fantasy football enthusiast for that matter, then you know how good tight end Trey McBride is. This season, the third-year player out of Colorado State ranks sixth in the league in receptions (89), 11th in receiving yards (938) but dead last in receiving touchdowns.

McBride has yet to catch a touchdown this season. His 89 catches are the most receptions recorded by a player without finding the end zone in NFL HISTORY. Recently, his quarterback, Kyler Murray, promised fans that McBride has a trip booked to the end zone soon.

Most receptions without receiving TD in NFL history

Year Player Receptions 2024 Trey McBride 89 2022 Diontae Johnson 86 1984 James Wilder 85 1986 Roger Craig 81

McBride was the Cardinals' leading receiver last season with 825 yards and three touchdowns on 81 receptions, and he's on track to retain that honor in 2024. His 938 yards receiving are 251 more than what rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. has recorded through Week 15.

The Cardinals take a trip to Charlotte to play the Panthers this weekend. Consider placing a wager on McBride anytime touchdown.