The Arizona Cardinals host the Detroit Lions in an NFC showdown between 1-1 teams on Sunday afternoon. Arizona defeated the Los Angeles Rams 41-10 in a dominant effort, while Detroit lost at home to the Tampa Bay, 20-16. The Lions are 4-0-1 in the last five meetings including a 30-12 victory in their most recent matchup in 2021.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 3-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Lions odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 51.5.

Lions vs. Cardinals spread: Lions -3

Lions vs. Cardinals over/under: 51.5 points

Lions vs. Cardinals money line: Lions -148, Cardinals +125

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit must bounce back after a surprising home loss to Tampa Bay in Week 2, a game in which quarterback Jared Goff attempted 55 passes, yet threw no touchdowns. Goff only had one touchdown-less performance last season (a 38-6 loss to Baltimore) so it's reasonable to expect a bounce back effort this week. After a quiet Week 1 performance in a win over the Rams, star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 11 passes for 119 yards in the losing effort.

A key for Detroit this week is to re-establish the connection between Goff and second year tight end Sam LaPorta. In two games, has only six catches on eight combined targets for 58 yards. Last year, LaPorta totaled 889 yards and ten scores on 89 catches so look for a breakout from him in the coming weeks. In what is the NFL's highest totaled game of Week 3 per the oddsmakers, expect plenty of success from the Lions passing attack.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona was almost perfect in the win over the Rams last week. Quarterback Kyler Murray was sensational, throwing three first half touchdown passes en route to a 266 yard passing performance on 17 completions in 21 attempts. Murray has also rushed five times in each of the team's first two games, gaining more than 55 yards in each game.

Rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught two scores from Murray in the first quarter and lit up the Rams secondary for four catches, 130 yards and two touchdowns. He should be an integral factor in each opposing defensive coordinator's gameplan going forward. Tight end Trey McBride is a viable second option in the passing game, having caught six passes for 67 yards last week. Though he had great success vs. Los Angeles (21-122-1), running back James Conner faces a much tougher assignment against a Detroit rush defense that has given up only 76.5 yards per game thus far in 2024.

How to make Lions vs. Cardinals picks

The model has simulated Lions vs. Cardinals 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Lions on Sunday, and which side of the spread is the better value?