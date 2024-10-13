The Arizona Cardinals lost a significant part of their offense during Sunday's Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. took a hard shot in the first half, and has been ruled out with a concussion.

As you can see, Harrison stumbled after trying to get up after taking the hard shot:

Harrison has enjoyed a productive start to his NFL career. The No. 4 overall pick in April's draft, Harrison caught 17 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns in his first five regular-season games.

Harrison's status for Week 7 and beyond will be determined this week as he will need to clear concussion protocol to play.