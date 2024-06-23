Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was dealt from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans in April, and he will suit up for his third different team in his 10th NFL season. Just one quarterback has been with Diggs at his three stops: Case Keenum.

Keenum and Diggs connected on the "Minneapolis Miracle" in 2018 as members of the Minnesota Vikings, where Diggs scored a 61-yard game-winning touchdown in the divisional round of the playoffs to defeat the New Orleans Saints, then the two met again in 2022, when Keenum backed up Josh Allen in Buffalo. Last year, Keenum signed a two-year deal with the Texans -- who traded for Diggs this offseason.

While Diggs is now 30 years old, Keenum says that the four-time Pro Bowler hasn't lost a step. In fact, he may have gotten better.

"Yeah, it's really cool to get back out there and see Stefon on the practice field and to watch him absolutely do some dirty things on some routes that I haven't seen anybody be able to do," Keenum said, per KPRC 2. "He's a dynamic player and he hasn't lost a step. If anything, he has gotten more savviness and can put some extra sauce on some routes when he needs to and win. He's done a great job of continuing to build his craft and work his tools, his tool set, and I'm excited to see what he can do in the fall."

The last time Diggs was traded to a new team, he led the league in receptions and receiving yards that first season. Diggs has crossed 1,000 receiving yards in six straight years, and no NFL player has caught more passes than him since 2020. The Texans possess plenty of talent on offense, but Diggs is the battle-tested WR1 that has been one of the most consistent pass-catchers in the league.

In Houston, Diggs joins a young team that has its sights set on contending, with a talented quarterback in C.J. Stroud, and a promising coach in DeMeco Ryans.