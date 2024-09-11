The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most talked-about NFL teams this offseason, and not for good reasons. The Cowboys put off extensions with quarterback Dak Prescott and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, while remaining virtually dormant in free agency. However, it took the Cowboys just one game to extinguish any negative narratives, as they walked into Huntington Bank Field on Sunday and throttled the Cleveland Browns, 33-17.

"We gonna control the narrative," Lamb told CBS Sports this week. "Anything that's said about us is on us, obviously as it always has been. But going into each and every game we know we are looked at under a microscope."

Lamb began 2024 just like he ended 2023, as Prescott's go-to target. Against the Browns, last year's receptions leader caught five passes for a game-high 61 yards, and also rushed thrice for 25 more yards.

"For me, it was all about competing," Lamb said about the statement win. "Obviously happy to be back with my guys. Cherishing every moment and being able to contribute with those guys. It was great, we did it away [from Dallas] now it's time to bring it back home."

Lamb was away from his teammates until late August, when he put pen to paper on a four-year, $136 million extension. He opted for a holdout as opposed to a "hold-in," showing the Cowboys he was serious about financial security. While Lamb was absent for much of training camp, he said he didn't feel rusty when he laced up the cleats in Cleveland.

"Not really," Lamb responded when asked if he felt any rust. "I will be honest, not really at the beginning of that game, but as the game progressed, that's when I really had to focus on my techniques and fundamentals of the game."

Just hours before kickoff in Cleveland, the Cowboys front office created some momentum for their team by agreeing to terms with Prescott on a historic four-year extension worth $240 million. We asked Lamb if that gave Dallas some extra "juice" heading into the first game of the season.

"I wouldn't say that," Lamb said. "We were already flying in with the ... I want to say 'intent,' that he was gonna be our quarterback and that the deal was gonna get done. But that kinda just propelled us to new heights, if you will. Shoutout Dak, he's definitely deserved of the contract. Just able to put all that behind us and actually go play ball."

The wait for the Cowboys to extend both Lamb and Prescott felt long, but just like he was confident in Dak's camp, Lamb was confident in his as well. That a deal would eventually come.

"I knew a deal was gonna get done, I just didn't know when," Lamb said when asked about his holdout, "and I feel like that part was probably the most stressful. Just staying ready was the thing that I could control the most about it. Obviously whenever I get that call, I knew it was go time. So whenever I got that call, the thing that I coulda done the best out of the whole situation was be prepared, train as hard as I possibly can so there is no drop off."

We had to ask: Could Lamb have entertained a change of scenery if the numbers weren't right? Or was staying in Dallas always the goal?

"Staying in Dallas was always the goal," Lamb said with a smile. "We don't even need to go any further than that because the deal got done."

Despite the offseason drama, the Cowboys entered Week 1 with their quarterback and WR1 under contract for years to come. The pursuit for a Lombardi Trophy is on.

Lamb spoke with CBS Sports in promoting his new limited edition BODYARMOR bottle set to be released this month, featuring a consumer AR experience accessible by a special QR code.

"Been partnered with them for a long time, going on Year 5, very excited for it," Lamb said. "We are kinda reaching new heights and new levels. Now I'm getting acclimated in the drinks, which I'm very excited for."