Jim Harbaugh didn't just get a big victory this week, leading the Los Angeles Chargers over the New Orleans Saints. The head coach also took a step in his medical journey, revealing Monday that he had a heart monitor removed ahead of Week 8's win, and is awaiting next steps for a heart rhythm abnormality.

Harbaugh, 60, briefly left the sidelines of the Chargers' Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 13 due to an apparent illness, and was ruled questionable to return. He later revealed to reporters that he was diagnosed with atrial flutter, an irregular heartbeat, and underwent treatment for the condition in the past.

His heart monitor, which was recommended following his heartbeat issues this season, was instituted to help inform what's next for the longtime NFL coach. Harbaugh, for what it's worth, has spoken of the condition with levity, joking that he's undefeated at the professional level when dealing with the issue.

The Chargers are 4-3 under Harbaugh's direction this season, his first back in the NFL since the former Michigan head man led the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014.