Undefeated no more. In Week 11, the Buffalo Bills handed the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the 2024 season, as Josh Allen and Co. emerged victorious, 30-21. It was promoted as the game of the week, and it certainly lived up to expectations, as Allen's 26-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter sealed the deal for Buffalo.

There's a good chance this won't be the last time we see the Bills and Chiefs face off this year. Just ask Patrick Mahomes. After the game, he appeared to tell Allen, "We'll do it again, baby."

"Given our history, we tend to meet in the playoffs," Allen said when asked about Mahomes' comments. "Again, we're not there yet, we'll focus on that when we get there..."

This was a statement victory for the Bills, who have now ripped off five straight 30-point games. Buffalo has won six in a row after suffering back-to-back losses last month, and will certainly challenge Kansas City for the all-important No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Mahomes-Allen rivalry is now tied 4-4 (including playoffs) with just two points separating the two clubs in those meetings. Allen has the most wins by any quarterback against Mahomes, who is clearly hoping he gets another shot at the Bills this year.