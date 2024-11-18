The Kansas City Chiefs entered Buffalo on Sunday with a perfect 9-0 record in advance of squaring off against the 8-2 Bills -- the current No. 2 seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs' unblemished 2024 record, and their franchise-best 15-game winning streak dating back to last season, went up in flames, thanks to Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Facing fourth-and-2 from the Chiefs' 26 and clinging to a two-point lead, 23-21, Buffalo opted to be aggressive and go for it.

Allen didn't see anything downfield, so he tucked the football and rumbled his way through the Chiefs secondary for a 26-yard rushing score that sealed a 30-21 victory for the Bills. He finished with 262 passing yards, one passing touchdown and an interception on 27 of 40 passing while rushing for a team-high 55 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

How improbable was Allen's fourth-and-2 run? Incredibly improbable: He had only a 1.2% chance of scoring a touchdown once he tucked the football to run, per the NFL's Next Gen Stats. The 26-yard score off the scramble marked Allen's first career touchdown run off a scramble against the Chiefs.

The victory ran Buffalo's record to 9-2, just a half game back of the Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC. Allen improved to 4-4 all time vs. Mahomes including the postseason, which gives him sole possession of the most starts won against Mahomes ever. Both Tom Brady and Joe Burrow are tied for the second-most starts won against Mahomes' Chiefs with three.