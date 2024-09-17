Tuesday's visit between 29-year-old Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt and the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs, went well enough that the back-to-back Super Bowl champions are signing him on Wednesday, per NFL Media. Hunt will begin his second tour of duty with the Chiefs on the practice squad.

His signing was necessitated with starting running back Isiah Pacheco heading to injured reserve, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, with a fibula injury that will reportedly cost him the next six to eight weeks. Hunt was cut by the Chiefs in 2018, a year after leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,327) as a rookie in 2017 after a video of him kicking a woman in hotel surfaced.

He has spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Browns' serving as the Robin to Nick Chubb's Batman. Hunt totaled 2,285 yards and 25 touchdowns with a 4.0 yards-per-carry average in Cleveland. He also caught 147 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. Hunt ran for 411 yards and a career-high nine rushing touchdowns in 2023 while splitting time with Jerome Ford after Chubb's gruesome knee injury in Pittsburgh. He did average a career-low three yards per carry that season on 135 carries.

Once Hunt gets reacquainted with head coach Andy Reid's playbook, he will split time in the Chiefs backfield with veteran Samaje Perine and rookie Carson Steele.