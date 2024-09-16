Kareem Hunt is reportedly getting another NFL opportunity. The former rushing champion is slated to travel to Kansas City to visit with the Chiefs on Tuesday, according to NFL Media.

Hunt, 29, has spent the majority of his NFL career in Cleveland. Of his seven seasons, Hunt has spent five of them in Cleveland. The majority of that time he spent working in concert with perennial Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb.

In 64 games with the Browns, Hunt rushed for 2,285 yards and 25 touchdowns with a 4.0 yards-per-carry average. He also caught 147 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns.

Last year, Hunt -- who won a rushing title as a rookie back in 2017 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs -- rushed for 411 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns while complementing Jerome Ford, who replaced Chubb in the starting lineup when Chubb sustained a season-ending injury in Week 2. Chubb started the 2024 season on the PUP list as he continues to work his way back from the injury.

Kansas City lost Isiah Pacheco for approximately 6 to 8 weeks.