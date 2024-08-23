If one NFL team had completely abandoned the fullback position, you'd think it might have been the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been known for highly creative offense under coach Andy Reid. In 2024, however, fullback may well be a regular piece of the reigning Super Bowl champions' attack, with undrafted rookie Carson Steele repeatedly stealing the spotlight at the position this preseason.

The 21-year-old Steele played running back at Ball State and UCLA before signing with the Chiefs this spring. Kansas City has deployed the big Indiana native (6-foot-1, 225) at multiple spots, however, and lists the rookie as the sole -- and starting -- fullback on its unofficial depth chart. The placement has been justified, with Steele ripping off dozens of after-contact yards with his tough, explosive style in exhibition games.

Couple his rushing ability with significant reps as a pass blocker alongside Chiefs starters in both training camp and preseason, and it's a safe bet the rookie will be part of Kansas City's 53-man roster to open the year. It's also a testament to the club's continued knack for unearthing overlooked developmental players.

Steele figures to factor into every facet of Reid's offense, provided he makes the team. His preseason usage suggests a complementary short-yardage rushing role alongside lead ball carrier Isiah Pacheco, who's also known for his punishing style, as well as key-down blocking duties. And it's not as if the rookie hasn't handled a heavy workload before, notably eclipsing 1,500 yards rushing in his final year at Ball State.