AFC West foes face off as Gardner Minshew and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-0) in Week 8 NFL action on CBS and Paramount+. The Raiders, who won the last meeting between these teams, are searching consistency after losing their third straight game. They host a Chiefs side that remains undefeated after beating the San Francisco 49ers 28-18 in Week 7. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Raiders vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get on a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders

Raiders vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Raiders vs. Chiefs time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Raiders vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+

Week 8 NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Before tuning into Sunday's Raiders vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 12-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 193-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 47-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Raiders vs. Chiefs, the model is backing Kansas City to cover the spread on the road. The Chiefs are 47-8 against AFC West opponents since 2015, including six straight wins against the Raiders before falling 20-14 to the Silver and Black on Christmas Day last season. Mahomes hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in two straight games, but Steve Spagnuolo's defense has kept opposing offenses from outplaying him.

Las Vegas has played better this season with Minshew under center, but has failed to cover the spread against a division opponent in 2024. The Raiders' top-10 passing defense will aim to take advantage of Mahomes' average season, but the model is leaning toward the home team falling short. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.