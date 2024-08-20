The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 5. It will be a rematch from last year's AFC Championship Game and several of the league's biggest names such as Lamar Jackson, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry will be in action. The Chiefs (11-6 in 2023), the defending Super Bowl champions, have won three of the last five Lombardi Trophies and are looking to become the first three-peat champion in the Super Bowl era. The Ravens (13-4), who won the AFC North title a year ago, were 7-1 on the road in 2023.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in any Lions vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Chiefs vs. Ravens 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -152, Ravens +127

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Chiefs vs. Ravens picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is led by eighth-year veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 10th pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft has thrown for more than 4,000 yards the last six seasons. In 2023, he completed 401 of 597 passes (67.2%) for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. In four career games against the Ravens, Mahomes has passed for an average of 369.8 yards, including 12 touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 71.8% of his passes.

Leading the rushing attack is running back Isiah Pacheco. The third-year veteran played in 14 regular-season games a year ago, carrying 205 times for 935 yards (4.6 average) and seven touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes for 244 yards (5.5 average) and two scores. He rushed for more than 100 yards three times, including 130 on 18 carries (7.2 average) in a 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Ravens can cover

Seventh-year veteran quarterback Lamar Jackson powers Baltimore's offense. In 16 games last season, Jackson completed 67.2% of his passes on 307 of 457 passing for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was picked off just seven times. He is also a weapon on the ground, carrying 148 times for 821 yards (5.5 average) and five TDs. In a 56-19 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 31, he completed 18 of 21 passes (85.7%) for 321 yards and a season-high five touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 35 yards (5.8 average).

Jackson's top target was wide receiver Zay Flowers, whom the Ravens took in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He became an instant success for Baltimore and led the team with 77 receptions on 108 targets for 858 yards (11.1 average) and five touchdowns. He registered 12 explosive plays with a long of 75 yards, and converted 41 first downs. He had 391 yards after the catch. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chiefs vs. Ravens picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 47 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations. Head to SportsLine to see its NFL picks.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Ravens in the NFL Kickoff Game 2024, and which side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Chiefs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.