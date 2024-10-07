Chiefs vs. Saints live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'MNF'

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Chiefs vs. Saints football game

The Kansas City Chiefs are underway against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, looking to keep pace with the Minnesota Vikings as one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL. They're up against a Saints team looking to snap a two-game skid, and perhaps prove itself worthy of the Davante Adams trade sweepstakes.

Derek Carr started the season on an MVP-level tear, showcasing a lively arm for new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Since then, he and the Saints have fallen back to Earth. The Chiefs haven't exactly been world-beaters despite their 4-0 record, and Patrick Mahomes is now down several of his top pass-catchers, including Rashee Rice and the previously injured Marquise Brown.

Can Mahomes keep the Chiefs' record spotless at Arrowhead Stadium? Or are the Saints poised to end their streak and pull off the upset? Either way, this one should be good. Keep it locked here for live updates and analysis:

Chiefs vs. Saints where to watch 

Date: Monday, Oct. 7 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Chiefs -5.5; O/U 43.5 (via SportsLine consensus odds)

Mahomes magic stalls in red zone

Harrison Butker is good from 26 yards out to give the Chiefs a two-score lead, up 10-0, but only after an otherwise impressive drive from Patrick Mahomes comes up short in scoring range. Both Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce were heavily involved again. The latter, who started the season slow, is already up to five catches through one and a half quarters.

 
Derek Carr tries Rashid Shaheed for another deep ball and nearly gets picked by Bryan Cook a second time. Ends up overthrowing everyone. Shaheed was covered fairly well by two defenders. New Orleans punts away, down 7-0 late in the first.

 
Kareem Hunt headlines Chiefs' TD drive

So just like that, the old friend really is the lead ball-carrier in Kansas City. A week after kicking off his second stint with the team, the veteran running back gets five carries on the Chiefs' first series, capping it with a touchdown. It's 7-0, K.C. after Derek Carr's interception afforded the home team an early possession.

 
Cook snags acrobatic INT vs. Carr

A big splash play from the Chiefs defense early, which is bad news for New Orleans: Bryan Cook makes a leaping pick of Derek Carr to end the Saints' first offensive series. Carr was trying to find his deep man, Rashid Shaheed, in K.C. territory, but also making an ill-advised heave off his back foot in the face of pressure.

 
Alvin Kamara already busy for the Saints on their first possession:

 
We're underway at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Can the Chiefs stay unbeaten? They're up against a real defense tonight.

