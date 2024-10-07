Chiefs vs. Saints live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'MNF'

The Kansas City Chiefs are underway against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, looking to keep pace with the Minnesota Vikings as one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL. They're up against a Saints team looking to snap a two-game skid, and perhaps prove itself worthy of the Davante Adams trade sweepstakes.

Derek Carr started the season on an MVP-level tear, showcasing a lively arm for new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Since then, he and the Saints have fallen back to Earth. The Chiefs haven't exactly been world-beaters despite their 4-0 record, and Patrick Mahomes is now down several of his top pass-catchers, including Rashee Rice and the previously injured Marquise Brown.

Can Mahomes keep the Chiefs' record spotless at Arrowhead Stadium? Or are the Saints poised to end their streak and pull off the upset? Either way, this one should be good. Keep it locked here for live updates and analysis:

Chiefs vs. Saints where to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 7 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -5.5; O/U 43.5 (via SportsLine consensus odds)