The Kansas City Chiefs will try to win their sixth game in a row when they battle the Pittsburgh Steelers in a key AFC matchup on NFL Christmas Day 2024. Kansas City is coming off a 27-19 win over the Houston Texans, while Pittsburgh dropped a 34-17 decision at Baltimore later in the day. The Chiefs (14-1), who already have clinched their ninth AFC West championship, are 6-1 on the road this year. The Steelers (10-5), who are tied for the AFC North lead with the Ravens, are 5-1 on their home field.

Chiefs vs. Steelers spread: Chiefs -3



Chiefs vs. Steelers over/under: 44 points

Chiefs vs. Steelers money line: Chiefs -158, Steelers +133

KC: Chiefs have won 9 of their last 11 road games (+8.90 units on ML)

PIT: Steelers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't let an injured ankle stop him in Saturday's win over the Texans. He not only completed 28 of 41 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown, but he also carried five times for 33 yards and a score. For the season, he has completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,608 yards and 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions for a 91.2 rating. He has also carried 57 times for 295 yards (5.2 average) and two touchdowns.

Running back Kareem Hunt powers the Kansas City ground attack. In 12 games, he has carried 191 times for 708 yards (3.7 average) and six touchdowns. He has had one explosive play of 20 yards and has converted 39 first downs. He has 23 receptions for 176 yards (7.7 average). Hunt has surpassed 100 yards rushing in two games this season, including a 27-carry, 106-yard and one-touchdown performance in a 30-24 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 4. See which side to pick here.

Why the Steelers can cover

Quarterback Russell Wilson continues to lead the Pittsburgh offense. In nine games, he has completed 174 of 268 passes (64.9%) for 2,129 yards and 15 touchdowns with just four interceptions and a rating of 101.7. He has also rushed 33 times for 84 yards and a score. In a 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 1, he completed 29 of 38 passes (76.3%) for 414 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Veteran running back Najee Harris leads the Steelers in rushing. In 15 games, he has carried 238 times for 933 yards (3.9 average) and five touchdowns. He has eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 36, with 43 first-down conversions. Harris has also been effective in the passing game with 30 receptions for 256 yards (8.5 average) and four explosive plays, including a 32-yarder. He has rushed for 100 or more yards three times, including 114 yards on 19 carries against the New York Giants in a 26-18 win on Oct. 28. See which side to pick here.

