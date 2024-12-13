The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves AFC West champions and atop the AFC at 12-1 on the season entering Week 15. As they gear up for the final four weeks of the regular season, they could soon get a boost on offense. Wide receiver Marquise Brown has received final clearance to begin practicing, according to NFL Media. This paves the way for the wideout to play before the end of the regular season.

Hollywood Brown has been on injured reserve throughout the regular season after dislocating the sternoclavicular joint in his shoulder. The injury occurred on the opening drive of Kansas City's preseason opener this summer as Brown hauled in an 11-yard reception on the play he was injured. As this latest report notes, Brown was in Colorado on Thursday meeting with with his surgeon and received positive news.

This latest update jives with what CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported in late November. At the time, Jones relayed that it's possible Brown could be back on the field in time for Kansas City's Christmas Day matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"He's getting close," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters of Brown's status on Wednesday, via Chiefs Wire. "He's chomping at the bit to get back out there, but he's got to visit with the doctor to make sure he gets clearance there."

Brown, a 2019 first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs back in March after spending the previous two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. At the time he signed on, the 27-year-old was expected to give the defending Super Bowl champions a speedy deep threat to help stretch the offense. While they didn't get that for most of the regular season, Brown could help jolt the offense as they look to make another deep run this postseason.