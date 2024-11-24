The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping much-needed help arrives for the stretch run. There is a possibility veteran receiver Marquise Brown makes his season debut as early as Christmas, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

"Hollywood" Brown, signed by the Chiefs this past offseason, has been on injured reserve since suffering a dislocated sternoclavicular joint in his shoulder during the preseason. While his status this season has since been in question, it appears Brown could possibly be back on the field for Kansas City's Christmas Day matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown, 27, got selected 25th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. A big-play threat, Brown helped Lamar Jackson capture his first MVP award during his rookie season (2019). He eclipsed 1,000 career receiving yards for the first time in 2021, his final season in Baltimore.

Brown spent one season with the Arizona Cardinals, where he recorded a career-low 574 yards while missing three games due to injury.

Jones also reported the Chiefs are expected to have running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu back for Week 13's Black Friday game against the Raiders. Pacheco hasn't played since he fractured his fibula in Week 2. Omenihu has been working his way back from an ACL injury he suffered during last year's AFC Championship game.