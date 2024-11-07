The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a four-year extension with running back Chuba Hubbard, the team announced Thursday. As for the financial particulars of the deal, NFL Media notes Hubbard is putting pen to paper on a four-year, $33.2 million contract that has a max value of $37.2 million. It also includes $15 million in new fully guaranteed money.

Hubbard's future beyond 2024 with Carolina was a bit murky. The back was in the final year of his rookie deal, and the franchise did use a second-round pick on Texas running back Jonathon Brooks last spring, so there was speculation that there could be a changing of the guard in the backfield after this year.

Instead, the Panthers have hitched their wagon to Hubbard over the foreseeable future, which presents what could end up being a lethal pairing alongside Brooks, who was just activated onto the 53-man roster this week after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in college.

The 25-year-old was drafted by Carolina in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. Throughout his career, Hubbard has been a solid contributor but has ascended over the last couple of seasons. In 2023, he totaled 1,135 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns and is currently on pace to exceed those totals in 2024.

Hubbard is in the midst of a breakout season where he's averaging a career-high 5.0 yards per carry and 73.9 yards rushing per game. Adding his contributions in the receiving game, he already has 773 total yards and six total touchdowns through nine games. That has him on pace for roughly 1,400 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns if he maintains this level of play down the stretch.