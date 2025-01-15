The NFL will play its first game in Berlin, Germany, next season. On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced via their X (formerly Twitter) account that they will be the designated home team for that game.

The league has been increasingly expanding its international footprint over the years, with games being played in London, England; Munich and Frankfurt, Germany; Mexico City, Mexico; and Sao Paolo, Brazil in recent seasons. Next season, it will expand further with this game in Berlin and another in Madrid, Spain.

The Colts have home games in 2025 scheduled against the Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers, Dolphins and Falcons, so one of those teams will be headed to Berlin. The Jaguars typically already play an international game or two in London so they seem unlikely to be the opponent, but it's anybody's guess which of the other teams will be traveling to Germany.