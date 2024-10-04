The Indianapolis Colts are dealing with a banged-up quarterback and running back as they prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, and one has already been ruled out. On Friday, Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters Jonathan Taylor won't suit up due to his ankle injury, per NFL Media.

NFL Media reported earlier in the week that Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he was held out of practice all week. In that matchup vs. Pittsburgh, Taylor racked up 108 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown.

Taylor has averaged 100.3 rushing yards per game over the last three contests. His 349 rushing yards through four games rank fifth in the NFL, and his four rushing touchdowns are tied for fourth. With Taylor out this week, that means Trey Sermon will get the start.

The former third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers out of Ohio State has rushed nine times for 24 yards and one touchdown this season. Sermon has started just two games in his NFL career, the most recent coming in Week 4 back in 2021. In that matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Sermon rushed 19 times for a career-high 89 yards.

While the Jaguars are the lone winless team in the NFL, the Colts have lost eight straight games in Jacksonville. Their last win came in September 2014.