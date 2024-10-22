Washington Commanders cornerback Kevon Seymour has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, the NFL announced Tuesday. Seymour will be eligible for reinstatement after the Commanders' Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Seymour will not be able to practice or play with the team until Dec. 2, when the suspension ends.

The league did not give details on the violation.

Seymour will miss games against the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, as well as the Titans. He would be eligible to be reinstated ahead of their Dec. 15 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The former sixth-rounder is in his first year with the Commanders. He's been active for two games of the 2024 season, coming from the practice squad.

He started his career with the Buffalo Bills, and also played for the Carolina Panthers, Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.