The Kansas City Chiefs have been the NFL's most explosive offense with Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator since 2018, leading the league in scoring and total offense. However, the latest report surrounding his coaching future isn't for a head-coaching job, but rather the Washington Commanders' offensive coaching vacancy, a lateral move. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy and has "strong interest" in him becoming its next offensive coordinator, according to NFL Media. Bieniemy is in the final year of his Kansas City contract.

Under Bieniemy (since 2018), the Chiefs lead the NFL or rank second in most of the crucial offensive categories.

Chiefs offense under OC Eric Bieniemy

Kansas City

NFL Rank* PPG 29.2 1st Total YPG 413.6 1st Yards/Play 6.4 1st 3rd Down Pct 48.7% 2nd Red Zone TD Pct 69.4% 2nd

* Since 2018

During Bieniemy's tenure as offensive coordinator, the Chiefs have 60 games with 25 or more points since 2018 -- the most in the NFL -- and no other team has 50 such games. Kansas City additionally has only six games with fewer than 20 points since 2018 -- the fewest in the NFL -- and all other 31 NFL teams have at least 19 or more such games in that span.

Unsurprisingly, two of the Chiefs' previous three offensive coordinators before Bieniemy were hired as head coaches: Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy. Pederson was hired as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach in 2016 and went 42-37-1 in five seasons, and won Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots for the franchise's only Super Bowl victory. He also has received a second head-coaching gig since then, going 9-8 with the Jacksonville Jaguars this season while leading them to their first playoff victory since the 2017 season. His inaugural season with the Jaguars ended with a divisional round playoff loss against the Chiefs and Bienemy.

Nagy was hired as the Chicago Bears head coach in 2018 and went 34-31 in four season with the team, and he won the 2018 NFL Coach of the Year award while leading them to an NFC North title. Nagy has since returned to the Chiefs' coaching staff as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach.

Prior to Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV win against the San Francisco 49ers that concluded the 2019 NFL season, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed confusion as to why his current offensive coordinator hasn't received the same head-coaching opportunity that both Pederson and Nagy have received.

"His role's the same as Doug's and Matt's was," Reid said in January 2020, via Sports Illustrated. "He's the coordinator, he runs the meetings."

That quote flies in the face of the perceived slight that Bieniemy isn't the full-time offensive play-caller, sometimes splitting those duties with Reid. However, Reid has made it a point to allow Bieniemy to call the Chiefs offense for extended stretches, as evidenced by the video below.

Bieniemy has actually had a more productive offense with the Chiefs than Pederson or Nagy did during their previous stints as the team's offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy, Nagy and Pederson as Chiefs offensive coordinator

Chiefs offense Bieniemy Nagy Pederson PPG 29.2 25.9 24.8 Total YPG 413.6 375.4 329.1 TD/Game 3.6 2.6 2.9

Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL with 192 passing touchdowns under Bieniemy since 2018, when the latter became the offensive coordinator and the former became the team's starting quarterback. Mahomes won the NFL MVP in 2018, and will likely win the 2022 NFL MVP given that he is the 2022 First-Team All-Pro quarterback.

Mahomes since 2018

Mahomes

NFL Rank* W-L 63-16 1st Pass YPG 303.3 1st Pass TD 192 1st Passer Rating 106.0 2nd

* Among 60 QBs with 10+ starts over span

Bieniemy has 15 seasons of NFL coaching experience with as the Minnesota Vikings running backs coach (2006-2010), the Chiefs running backs coach (2013-2017) and currently as the Chiefs offensive coordinator (2018-2022).