The Washington Commanders have unvieled their new uniforms for the 2026 season that pays homage to their franchise's championship past.

Washington's new home and away uniforms are nearly identical to what the team wore when it won three Super Bowls from 1982-91. The only difference is the helmet decal, which was changed after the franchise rebranded ahead of the 2020 season.

The Commanders did pay homage to their old branding by adding a sphere to the "W" in their new alternative black uniforms. Washington wore a sphere on its helmet during the late 1960s.

As noted earlier, the Commanders' relatively new ownership team, led by managing partner Josh Harris, has gone to great lengths to embrace the franchise's rich history, specifically the team's Super Bowl seasons under Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs. In recent years, the Commanders have retired the numbers of two of the most impactful players during the team's Super Bowl era: Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green (who wore No. 28) and Hall of Fame receiver Art Monk (No. 81).

While they haven't played in a Super Bowl since 1992, the Commanders were one of the NFL's most successful teams during a period that included several other dynastic teams in the 49ers, Giants, Bears and Cowboys. From 1982-91, Washington won three Super Bowls and played in a fourth. Gibbs became the only coach to win three Super Bowls with three different starting quarterbacks.

Washington's new ownership continues to recognize that era, but they are also continuing to move forward as the Commanders, a decision that was at least partly influenced by the team's recent success that included a surprising NFC Championship game appearance in 2024.

"I think it's now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff, so, we're going with that," Harris said shortly after that said title game appearance. "Now, in this building, the name Commanders means something. It's about players who love football, are great at football, hit hard, mentally tough, great teammates. It's really meaningful that that name is growing in meaning."