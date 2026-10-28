The Indianapolis Colts have been busy this week, selling notable pieces ahead of the trade deadline, including offensive guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, following the firing of general manager Chris Ballard. The NFL world has now turned its attention to running back Jonathan Taylor as the next Colt that could be dealt, but there's another weapon to watch in Indy.

Wide receiver Josh Downs has requested a trade, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Downs is in the final year of his rookie deal and has reportedly fetched interest from multiple teams. With the Colts rebuilding, he seems to want out now.

"It is what it is," Downs told reporters in the Colts locker room on Wednesday, per The Athletic. "I'm here today, but whatever comes my way comes my way."

Downs has caught 26 passes for a team-high 307 yards and zero touchdowns in seven games this season. He and Keenan Allen, along with tight end Tyler Warren, have been shouldering the load in the passing game with Alec Pierce sidelined by an ankle injury.

The North Carolina product was selected by the Colts in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Downs' 1,964 receiving yards from the slot since he was drafted rank second in the NFL, trailing only Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, per CBS Sports Research. Downs' best season came in 2024, when he caught a career-high 72 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns. In 54 career games played, he's caught 224 passes for 2,447 yards and 11 touchdowns.

With Downs wanting out of Indianapolis, let's explore a few potential landing spots for him.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are a surprising 3-4 and have become just the fifth outright preseason Super Bowl favorite in the past 50 seasons to have a losing record through seven games. None of the previous four made the Super Bowl.

Now, injuries are beginning to mount in LA, and that includes Davante Adams, who was just placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Only one wide receiver other than Puka Nacua caught a pass in the Rams' Week 7 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, and that was Konata Mumpfield. We know Sean McVay loves his tight ends, but adding Downs would help Matthew Stafford and this passing offense.

New England Patriots

Reuniting Drake Maye with his top college wideout makes sense. In 2022, Downs led the Tar Heels with 94 catches for 1,029 yards and 11 of Maye's 38 passing touchdowns. The New England Patriots do boast a top-10 passing attack, averaging 253.0 yards per game, but Romeo Doubs is on injured reserve, and A.J. Brown does not look completely healthy after missing time with a high ankle sprain. Brown has caught just three passes in each of his three games this season. Tight end Hunter Henry is Maye's top target this year with 296 yards and two touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. has been great since making his 2026 debut, and he just became the fourth quarterback in Atlanta Falcons history to throw for 200 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions in consecutive games when the Falcons upset the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Drake London has been a monster, catching 38 passes for 616 yards and one touchdown in seven games played, but he's accounted for 29.4% of Atlanta's targets in the passing game. Free-agent addition Jahan Dotson has caught just 12 passes through seven weeks, and Zachariah Branch is behind him with 10 receptions. The Falcons could stand to make an addition at wide receiver as they continue this push for the NFC South.

Kansas City Chiefs

When the Kansas City Chiefs signed Kenneth Walker III in free agency, it was believed he was going to make life so much easier for guys like Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton. However, Rice is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. Worthy has caught just 24 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown, and Thornton is on injured reserve with an ankle injury. A 37-year-old Travis Kelce should not be Kansas City's leading receiver.

The Chiefs are coming off an embarrassing 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, in which the offense registered zero explosive plays and zero trips to the red zone. Adding another weapon for Mahomes is necessary if the Chiefs want to return to the Super Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders may have the worst wide receiver room in the NFL. There's Tre Tucker, who has caught 29 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns, and then Cody White, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech and Dareke Young, all of whom haven't crossed 115 yards receiving through seven weeks. The Raiders somehow have a top-four passing attack with Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and Michael Mayer shouldering the load.

Downs is not only someone who could come in and contribute immediately for Kirk Cousins, but also someone who could pick up an extension and stay in the fold long-term. Vegas has really struggled to add receivers in the draft.